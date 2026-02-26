Man United star Carrick called 'fantastic' is tempted to leave Premier League this year

(Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Casemiro’s time at Manchester United appears to be drawing to a close, but the Brazilian midfielder may not be ready to step away from Europe’s elite stage just yet.



With his contract set to expire at the end of the 2025/26 season, the 34-year-old is expected to leave Old Trafford on a free transfer and Serie A has emerged as a potential destination, according to The Sun.

While speculation previously linked him with a move to Major League Soccer, recent reports suggest Casemiro is keen to remain in top-level European competition, believing he still has the quality and leadership to influence games at the highest level.

Man United star is ready to test himself in Italy

AC Milan are understood to be assessing experienced midfield options ahead of next season, particularly as they aim to maintain their push near the top of the Serie A table.

Milan’s recruitment strategy has combined youth with leadership in recent seasons, and Casemiro’s pedigree matches perfectly with that approach.

Having won multiple Champions League titles during his time at Real Madrid, Casemiro brings a wealth of big-match experience.

There is also intrigue surrounding the possibility of linking up with Luka Modrić, another former Madrid stalwart, should Milan continue their interest in assembling seasoned European talent.

Red Devils are ready to make a change in the midfield

Casemiro’s departure would significantly reduce the wage bill at Man United, where he has been among the highest earners since his 2022 arrival.

Though MLS once appeared the likely next step, Casemiro’s preference to remain in Europe could reshape his final elite chapter.

Interim Man United boss Carrick has called Casemiro a ‘fantastic‘ player and the manager has admitted that it has been a pleasure to work with the Brazilian midfielder.

