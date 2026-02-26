Newcastle United in pole position to sign £70m Man United flop

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have reportedly made an enquiry about Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay, signalling their intent to strengthen the heart of their squad ahead of the summer window.

The Scotland international has been one of Serie A’s standout performers since his move to Italy, and prising him away from Naples could require a fee in the region of £70 million, according to Sports Boom.

With Crystal Palace and his former club Manchester United also credited with interest, Newcastle’s pursuit may quickly turn into a competitive race.

McTominay has transformed in Serie A at Napoli

Napoli took a calculated gamble when signing McTominay, but the move has proven inspired.

Under Antonio Conte’s guidance, the 29-year-old has evolved from a primarily defensive presence into a dynamic, goal-scoring midfielder.

He was struggling at Man United when Napoli showed faith in him and signed him.

McTominay was pivotal in Napoli’s 2024/25 Serie A triumph, contributing 12 league goals and earning the division’s MVP award.

His performances even led to a 2025 Ballon d’Or nomination, a remarkable turnaround for a player once viewed as a squad option at Man United.

This season, McTominay has maintained his high standards, registering double-digit goal contributions as Napoli push to defend their title.

Newcastle United are looking for midfield additions

Newcastle United are assessing contingency plans amid speculation surrounding Sandro Tonali’s future.

Reports suggest Man United are monitoring Tonali, potentially forcing Eddie Howe to secure a high-calibre replacement.

Napoli are keen to extend McTominay’s contract until 2030, hoping to secure his future before Scotland’s participation in the 2026 World Cup heightens his global profile.

While Napoli are determined to keep their midfield talisman, Premier League interest and financial power may yet test their resolve.

