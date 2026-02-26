Eddie Howe and 'breaking news' banner (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are interested in signing Zeki Celik from AS Roma at the end of the season.

According to a report from Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, Newcastle are hoping to secure his signature at the end of the season, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The player will be out of contract in the summer, and the 29-year-old could be a very useful acquisition for the Premier League club. They need to find a quality long-term replacement for Kiran Trippier, and the Roma star could be ideal for them. He has the quality and experience to thrive in the Premier League, and he could make an immediate impact in English football.

Along with Newcastle, Fulham are also interested in signing the 29-year-old.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be exciting for the 29-year-old defender, and it remains to be seen whether he is willing to join Newcastle.

They are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world, and they could offer him a lucrative contract. The Turkish international is demanding wages of €4 million per season, and Newcastle certainly have the finances to meet them. In addition, they have an ambitious project, and he could be attracted to the idea of joining them. They managed to win a domestic trophy last season, and they will look to establish themselves as a top club.

Meanwhile, the defender has played alongside Sven Botman at Lille, and it will be interesting to see whether the Newcastle defender can convince his former teammate to join the club in the summer.