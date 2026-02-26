Real Madrid make enquiry for Arsenal star but receive firm response from Premier League leaders

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal have reportedly rejected an approach from Real Madrid for centre-back Gabriel Magalhães, underlining their determination to retain their core players as they continue to compete at the top of the Premier League.



The enquiry from the Spanish giants was swiftly rebuffed, with Arsenal making it clear that the Brazilian defender is not for sale under any circumstances, according to TEAMtalk.

The response shows a shift in the club’s transfer stance, Arsenal are no longer a selling club when Europe’s elite come calling.

Gabriel has been important to Arsenal under Arteta

Arsenal view Gabriel as a pillar of Mikel Arteta’s defensive structure.

Since arriving from Lille in 2020, the 28-year-old has developed into one of the most consistent central defenders in English football.

His partnership with William Saliba has been instrumental in Arsenal’s resurgence as title contenders.

Gabriel combines aerial dominance with aggressive front-foot defending and an improving ability to build from the back.

His physical presence complements Saliba’s composure, creating one of the league’s most balanced centre-back pairings.

Last summer, Gabriel signed a long-term contract extension, signalling both his commitment to the project and the club’s intent to secure their key assets.

Real Madrid get firm response from the Gunners

Real Madrid are known for targeting established performers to maintain their dominance across Europe.

Defensive reinforcements have been discussed in Madrid, particularly as the club plans for long-term succession in key areas.

However, Arsenal’s refusal to entertain discussions over Gabriel demonstrates a new level of confidence.

The Gunners are determined to show that even clubs of Madrid’s stature cannot unsettle their top players.

With long-term contracts secured and a competitive squad in place, Arsenal appear intent on building sustained success.

