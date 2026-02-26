Man United and Man City involved in transfer battle for Premier League midfield duo

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The summer transfer window could deliver a Manchester derby of a different kind.



Both Manchester United and Manchester City are tracking Nottingham Forest midfielders Morgan Gibbs-White and Elliot Anderson, according to Daily Mail.

With uncertainty surrounding Forest’s Premier League status, interest in their standout performers is intensifying.

Relegation could significantly change the negotiating landscape, opening the door for a bidding war between England’s elite.

Nottingham Forest duo are highly-rated by top clubs

United have been frequently linked with Morgan Gibbs-White in recent months. The 27-year-old has been Forest’s creative heartbeat.

Operating primarily as a No. 10 but capable of drifting wide or dropping deeper, Gibbs-White is one of the most dynamic midfielders in the league.

United, as well as Man City, are exploring contingency options amid uncertainty over their own midfield structure, reportedly view him as a player capable of contributing immediately.

Gibbs-White’s impressive numbers

Season Competition Apps Goals Assists Pass Accuracy Total Shots Mins Played 2025/26 Premier League 27 6 2 84% 35 2,305 2025/26 Europa League 8 2 3 82% 15 542 2024/25 Premier League 34 7 8 85% 45 2,823 2023/24 Premier League 37 5 10 76% 40 3,162 2022/23 Premier League 35 5 8 N/A N/A N/A

Man United and Man City could be involved in transfer battle

Meanwhile, both Man United and Man City are said to be keeping a close eye on Anderson.

At 23, the midfielder represents a younger, high-ceiling option. Reports suggest any move could require a bid in excess of £100 million, which would be a record signing for both United and City.

Nottingham Forest are keen to retain their core players, but their financial stance could shift depending on league status. Relegation would almost certainly intensify external interest.

Forest’s fate may ultimately dictate whether this rivalry extends beyond the pitch and into the transfer market.

