Seismic Anthony Gordon update to change Liverpool transfer plans this year

Newcastle United have no intention of selling Anthony Gordon this summer, despite growing speculation linking the winger with a move to Liverpool, according to talkSPORT.



The England international’s recent surge in form has inevitably attracted attention from clubs higher up the Premier League table, but sources indicate that the Magpies are determined to keep one of their most influential attacking assets.

Gordon’s performances in recent weeks have only strengthened Newcastle’s resolve.

Anthony Gordon has been in fine form recently

Newcastle United have seen Gordon hit an impressive run of form, scoring seven goals in his last 12 appearances across competitions.

His direct running, improved end product and relentless pressing have made him a central figure in Eddie Howe’s attacking setup.

Still only 25, Gordon has matured into a dependable Premier League performer.

Beyond goals, his ability to stretch defenses and track back defensively fits seamlessly into Newcastle’s playing style.

Gordon’s stats at Newcastle United

Season Competition Apps Goals Assists Pass Accuracy Total Shots Mins Played 2025/26 Premier League 21 3 2 82% 28 1,392 2025/26 Champions League 10 10 1 87% 16 669 2025/26 EFL Cup 5 0 0 N/A N/A 188 2025/26 FA Cup 2 1 0 N/A N/A 78 2024/25 Premier League 34 6 5 85% 37 2,447 2024/25 EFL Cup 6 2 1 N/A N/A 372 2023/24 Premier League 35 11 10 78% 49 2,905 2023/24 Champions League 6 0 0 77% 6 440 2023/24 EFL Cup 3 0 0 N/A N/A 161 2022/23 Premier League 16 1 0 N/A N/A N/A

Liverpool remain interested in the Newcastle star

Interest from Liverpool is not new. Two years ago, Gordon came close to securing a move to Anfield before Newcastle acted decisively to retain him.

Although he progressed through Everton’s academy, Gordon spent part of his early youth career with Liverpool and has previously been described as a boyhood Reds supporter.

With uncertainty surrounding Mohamed Salah’s long-term future and questions being asked about Cody Gakpo’s role, Liverpool are understood to be assessing wide attacking options.

Gordon’s profile naturally fits that discussion. Crucially, Gordon signed a contract extension tying him to St James’ Park until 2028, placing Newcastle in a strong negotiating position.

