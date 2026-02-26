Premier League rivals Arsenal and Chelsea to battle for 18-year-old versatile defender

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

At just 18 years old, Honest Ahanor has emerged as one of the most exciting defensive prospects in European football.



The Atalanta left-back has impressed in both Serie A and the Champions League, blending defensive authority with explosive attacking intent.

His rapid development has not gone unnoticed, with several Premier League clubs closely monitoring his progress, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

While Atalanta remain determined to retain their teenage talent, growing interest from England’s elite could test their resolve.

Atalanta youngster is a modern day defender

Atalanta have built a reputation for nurturing technically gifted and tactically intelligent players, and Ahanor fits seamlessly into that philosophy.

Physically robust and quick across the ground, Ahanor excels in defensive duels while also contributing offensively.

His ability to overlap, deliver accurate crosses and recover quickly in transition makes him the prototype of the modern attacking full-back or even a hybrid centre-back in systems requiring tactical flexibility.

The Nigerian defender has made 25 appearances for the Italian side this season in all competitions.

Premier League clubs Arsenal and Chelsea are interested

Scouts from Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea have reportedly watched Ahanor live in recent months.

City and Arsenal are believed to be evaluating bids in the region of €35 million, recognising his long-term upside.

Chelsea, meanwhile, could pursue a structured deal involving a loan spell to accelerate his development before integrating him into their first team.

Atalanta currently view Ahanor as untouchable and prefer to keep him in Bergamo for at least another season.

Continued Serie A exposure would likely increase both his experience and valuation.

