Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Archie Gray is reportedly a target for Real Madrid.

According to reports (h/t Tribuna), the player will cost around €60 million. Tottenham would be open to negotiating his departure if the asking price is met.

The 19-year-old is a phenomenal talent with a bright future, and he has already been a very useful first-team player for Tottenham. He is quite young, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. Paul Merson claimed that the midfielder “turns up every week”.

Gray has all the tools to develop into a top-class player for Tottenham. Selling him could prove to be a mistake for them. They are looking to build a team for the future, and they need to keep their best young players.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are looking to add more depth in the middle of the park, and the 19-year-old could be a long-term acquisition for them. They have the financial resources to pay €60 million for the young midfielder, and it will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.

The asking price might seem expensive right now, but the player could justify the investment in the long-term. The opportunity to play for Real Madrid will be exciting for him as well. It will be interesting to see if the club comes forward with an official proposal at the end of the season.

It has been a disastrous season for Tottenham, and they need to improve the team in the summer. Losing their key players would be a huge blow. It would send the wrong message about their ambitions. The club has often been criticised for their lack of ambition in the transfer market, and selling a promising young player like Gray will only further disappoint the fans.