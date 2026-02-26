(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Davide Frattesi has been linked with a move away from Inter Milan in recent months.

The 26-year-old could be on the move in the summer, and clubs like Nottingham Forest and Tottenham are keen on him.

According to a report from SportsBoom, the player will cost £30 million in the summer, and it will be interesting to see if any club is willing to pay up. Tottenham have been watching the player closely, and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to make a move for him. They could use more quality in the middle of the park, and the Italian could be a useful acquisition for the right price.

Frattesi will add drive, energy and creativity in the middle of the park. He could be a very useful acquisition for Nottingham Forest as well. However, they are fighting for survival in the Premier League and must stay in the top flight to attract players of his quality.

Both Tottenham and Nottingham Forest have the financial muscle to pay the asking price for him. However, he is unwanted at the Italian club, and any interested party will look to sign him for a knockdown price. It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few months.

The player is reportedly keen on a move to the Premier League, and he would consider a transfer in the summer if the right opportunity presents itself.

Spurs have had a disappointing season, and they need to plug the gaps in the team in the summer. A quality midfielder could be a game-changing acquisition for them. The 26-year-old Italian has the technical attributes to thrive in the Premier League, and he could be a quality option for the North London club.