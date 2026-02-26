Graham Potter was sacked by West Ham United (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

West Ham United regret the decision not to sign Dominic Calvert-Lewin at the start of the season.

The striker was heavily linked with a move to the London club at the start of the season when he was available on a free transfer. However, former West Ham manager Graham Potter was not keen on the move.

Calvert-Lewin has done quite well since joining Leeds United, and West Ham could certainly have used a quality striker like him. They have struggled to score this season, and the former Everton star would have been a very useful option for them. The 28-year-old 10 Premier League goals this season.

A club source has now confirmed that Potter was not keen on the move, and he stopped the club from signing a centre forward.

“Yes, we regret not signing Calvert-Lewin, especially on a free transfer,” a senior spokesman for West Ham’s owners told Hammers News. “But Mr Potter didn’t want a forward and would not let us sign or buy one. “Nuno came in and immediately identified that he wanted two, and it has helped us massively.”

There is no doubt that the former Everton striker would have been a bargain acquisition for the London club. Signing a player of his quality on a free transfer should have been a no-brainer for West Ham.

Meanwhile, Nuno Espirito Santo quickly identified the need for goal scorers upon his arrival, and West Ham has signed Taty Castellanos and Pablo in January. It will be interesting to see if they can secure safety in the Premier League. They are currently fighting for survival in the top flight. A quality striker from the start of the season would not have left them in this position.