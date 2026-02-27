(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Arsenal 2025 summer signing Christian Norgaard wants to leave the club after the end of the season.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal were proactive during the last summer window, and they managed to sign the majority of their transfer targets. With the help of those players, they are now in the driving seat to win the Premier League and could even go the distance in the Champions League.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Christian Norgaard move to Arsenal hasn’t worked out

While the majority of those moves have worked out, Christian Norgaard has been frustrated by the lack of minutes, and according to The Sun, the former Brentford star wants to leave the North London club just 12 months after joining them. Norgaard has been linked with Ajax recently.

On the back of his consistent performances for the Bees, Arsenal forked out just £10 million (€11.4m, $13.5m) to sign the 31-year-old defensive midfielder. While he was never really going to be a regular starter, he did expect to have a decent role under Arteta.

Norgaard wants to leave the Gunners

However, summer signing Martin Zubimendi’s exceptional performances have kept the Danish international on the bench in the majority of the games. The former Brentford star has only been involved in 14 games across competitions and hasn’t started a single Premier League outing.

While his contract runs until the summer of 2027 and includes an option to extend by another 12 months, Norgaard has no intention of staying at Arsenal. He is set to leave the club this summer in search of a more prominent role.

Since he still has a few years left at the highest level, the 31-year-old doesn’t intend to warm the bench at the North London club moving forward. Given how consistent he was during his time at Brentford, there should be no shortage of interest in him.