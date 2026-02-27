Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, looks on as he speaks to the media. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have suffered a massive blow in their pursuit of Inter Milan attacking sensation Pio Esposito.

Since returning from his loan spell at Spezia Calcio, Pio Esposito has managed to break into the Inter Milan first team. He has established himself as an important part of their plans, and his impressive rise has resulted in interest from Arsenal. But according to a report from LInterista, Inter Milan have no intentions of negotiating his departure, not even for €100 million.

Pio Esposito has seen a sensational rise

Esposito has come up the ranks at Inter Milan. While he got promoted to their first team back in 2023, the 20-year-old ended up joining Spezia Calcio on a two-year loan deal. Thanks to his impressive performances for the Serie B outfit, he has had an important role at Inter Milan this time around.

He has been involved in 35 matches in the ongoing campaign, racked up over 1,500 minutes, and contributed to 13 goals (7 goals, 6 assists). His impressive performances have helped him break into the Italian national team, and this has also attracted interest from clubs across Europe.

Arsenal are one of the clubs that are keen on his signature. The Gunners are constantly on the lookout for young players with massive potential, and Esposito seems to be an ideal fit for their project. The Gunners are pushing to bring him to the Emirates, but they are unlikely to succeed.

Inter Milan won’t sell Esposito

The 20-year-old’s contract at Inter Milan runs until 2030, which means they will be in the driving seat during negotiations and they do not have any intentions of selling him. The Italian outfit won’t even consider a €100 million offer for the youngster.

They consider him an integral part of their long-term plans and want to build a team around him. Inter Milan seem to have a lot of confidence in the youngster and his performances this season certainly back it up. As far as Arsenal are concerned, they will have to look at alternatives, as Esposito is not for sale.