Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal, acknowledges the fans. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Arsenal are front-runners to sign Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, amidst interest from Liverpool and Manchester United.

Anthony Gordon’s consistent performances for Newcastle United haven’t gone unnoticed; rival clubs are keen on prising him away. Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal are all interested in his services. But according to a report from TEAMtalk, the Gunners are in the driving seat to sign the English international.

Gordon has only gone from strength to strength since joining the Magpies from Everton at the start of 2023. He has established himself as one of the mainstays at the Tyneside club, and his consistent performances have attracted a lot of interest.

Anthony Gordon finds himself on Arsenal’s wishlist

While Newcastle haven’t been at their best this season, Gordon has certainly done his bit. In his 38 outings across competitions, the left winger has contributed towards 19 goals (15 goals, four assists).

He prefers playing out wide on the left, but has even been deployed in the number nine role. He has done a great job across the front line, and his versatility is one of the reasons rival clubs want to sign him.

With his contract running until 2029, the Magpies will be in the driving seat during negotiations. However, that won’t deter interested clubs. Arsenal are believed to be the most serious suitors. With Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli’s future uncertain, they are looking at Gordon as an ideal upgrade on the left flank.

Arsenal to battle rival clubs for Gordon

The Gunners are set to face stiff competition from Manchester United and Liverpool. Both clubs have enquired about his availability over the past year. However, the North London club are long-term admirers and have stolen a march on their rivals.

Arsenal are eyeing a £75 million deal, while the Magpies could look for a fee close to £95 million. Arteta’s team believe Gordon would be open to a potential transfer. The Red Devils could cause problems for the Gunners, as they are potentially ready to offer around £80 million. Liverpool were keen on signing him last summer, but the report suggests Newcastle will avoid selling him to a direct rival.