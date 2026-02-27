"I can guarantee..." - Fabrizio Romano reveals three Arsenal transfer targets for the summer

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta celebrates after the 4-1 win vs Tottenham (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Arsenal will look for a midfielder, a winger, and a right-back this summer.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The journalist, speaking on YouTube, suggested those would be the three priorities for Arsenal in the summer transfer window, though he was yet to name any specific names the Gunners could be looking at.

It makes sense, however, that Arsenal are already making some early plans for the summer, and that they have a few areas they’re keen to improve in, or at least add depth in.

Fabrizio Romano on Arsenal’s transfer plans

“I want to start with Arsenal … in the background there are always talks, always discussions and always things happening,” Romano said.

“One thing I can guarantee is that Arsenal will work on eventually midfielders in the summer. We know for example some of the names, some of the options they already considered in January … so Arsenal are looking at some options.

“But I can tell you that one of the priorities in the summer transfer window for Arsenal, I think a bit underrated in this moment, in terms of media, could be also to add a younger right-back to the squad.

“So Arsenal are also considering the possibility to do something not just in midfield, but could be also at right-back position and also on the winger position. So Arsenal are going to be active in the summer transfer window.”

Who could Arsenal sign in those three positions?

Arsenal will likely have a few names in mind, even if it’s not yet clear who they’re going to make a priority for those positions mentioned.

One midfielder we’re aware of Arsenal being interested in is talented Wolves teenager Mateus Mane, though Liverpool are felt to be leading the race for his signature at the moment.

Meanwhile, a winger to watch could be Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon, who has had another fine season and who could surely give Mikel Arteta something a bit different in his front three.