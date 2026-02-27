Tottenham Hotspur team poses for photos prior to the pre-season friendly match against Arsenal. (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Former Arsenal and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas is open to taking the Tottenham Hotspur job.

Cesc Fabregas has been doing wonders for Como in the Italian top flight, and his work hasn’t gone unnoticed. The former Spanish midfielder finds himself on the wishlist of some of the biggest clubs in England, and Tottenham are one of them. According to a report from TEAMtalk, the former Arsenal and Chelsea star is open to taking the Tottenham job.

Cesc Fabregas has seen a rapid rise as a manager

Fabregas has emerged as one of the most exciting young managers in world football, thanks to the work he has done at Como since taking charge as their permanent manager back in 2024. He has led them in 69 matches, and he averages 1.54 points per game.

The Italian club is playing an attacking, attractive brand of football under the 38-year-old’s guidance. Como are currently sixth in the Serie A and are serious contenders for a Champions League spot. Their performances have enhanced Fabregas’ reputation as a manager, and English clubs now want him on their bench.

Tottenham want Fabregas

While Igor Tudor has taken charge at Tottenham on an interim basis, the North London club are looking for their next permanent manager, and Fabregas is quite high on their wishlist. Despite his strong bond with Chelsea and Arsenal from his playing days, the 38-year-old is open to a move to Spurs.

The London connection won’t be a barrier if Tottenham do actually approach the Spanish manager. Apart from Spurs, there are other top clubs that would love to have him on their bench. As a result, it will be interesting to see where he ends up if he decides to move on from Como. For now, he seems focused on getting the Italian club into the Champions League.