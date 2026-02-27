Champions League draw: Arsenal given easy path to semi-finals, Man City play Real Madrid again

Champions League trophy
Champions League trophy (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

The Champions League draw has been made, with the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool learning their opponents for the Champions League last 16.

All six English clubs made it through to the knockout stages, with Arsenal finishing top of the table after the league phase, winning all eight of their games.

Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, and Tottenham also qualified automatically, while Newcastle earned a pretty comfortable victory over Qarabag to make it through the playoffs.

Champions League draw in full as clubs learn last 16 opponents

Arsenal players lining up for a Champions League game
Arsenal players lining up for a Champions League game (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The Champions League draw has been completed this Friday morning, with some mouth-watering ties to look forward to in there…

Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen

Manchester City vs Real Madrid

Chelsea vs PSG

Liverpool vs Galatasaray

Tottenham vs Atletico Madrid

Newcastle vs Barcelona

Bayern Munich vs Atalanta

Sporting Lisbon vs Bodo/Glimt

This looks like a particularly kind draw for Arsenal, as they avoid a possible quarter-final clash against Manchester City and will instead face either Sporting Lisbon or Bodo/Glimt, putting them in a good position to make the semi-finals.

We avoided an all-English clash between Chelsea and Newcastle, which was a possibility, but with so many Premier League clubs still in the competition, it’s surely a possibility that we’ll get them facing each other at some point.

Champions League knockout stages dates

The dates this season’s knockout ties will be played are as follows…

Last 16: 10-11 and 17-18 March

Quarter-finals: 7-8 and 14-15 April

Semi-finals: 28-29 April and 5-6 May

Final: 30 May

Which Champions League tie are you looking forward to most? Are you happy with your team’s draw? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

