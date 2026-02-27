(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Chelsea are plotting a big-money move for Aston Villa attacking mainstay Morgan Rogers.

The English international has only gone from strength to strength since joining Aston Villa. Following his impressive rise at Villa Park, multiple top clubs are now keen on signing him. According to a report from Fichajes, Chelsea are looking to secure his services in a deal worth around €100 million, as they look to form a team capable of winning the Premier League.

Joe Shields wants Morgan Rogers signed

Chelsea chief Joe Shields, who took Rogers to Manchester City back in the day, is now keen on signing him at the London club. While the move to the Manchester-based giants didn’t work out, he has certainly established himself as one of the most exciting young talents in the English top flight with his consistent performances for Aston Villa.

Rogers has been described as “really fantastic” by Unai Emery.

The Blues have brought in some of the most talented young players from across the globe in recent years. While they already have some serious firepower, Liam Rosenior, who took charge mid-season, seems to have some big plans for the summer.

Rosenior is pushing for Rogers signing

The 41-year-old wants to form an attack that consists of Estevao on the right flank, Cole Palmer in the number ten role, Joao Pedro up top, and Morgan Rogers on the left flank. He believes the 23-year-old’s arrival could help them take the next step and win the Premier League.

Rogers is an integral part of Aston Villa’s setup under Unai Emery, and they won’t let him leave unless there is a record-breaking offer on the table. Since a potential transfer could cost in excess of €100 million, the Blues are looking to raise funds by cashing in on the likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Liam Delap.

The Birmingham-based outfit has complete control over his future with a long-term deal in place. However, the player’s desire could play a big part, and Chelsea are optimistic about luring him away.