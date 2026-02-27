Crystal Palace line up swoop for versatile wide-man

Crystal Palace FC
Posted by
Oliver Glasner looks on, plus 'breaking news' banner
Oliver Glasner looks on (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace may reportedly get another chance to seal the transfer of Genk wide-man Zakaria El Ouahdi as he could be on the move this summer.

That’s according to a report from Belgian outlet Het Laatste Nieuws, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, with Palace said to have been keen on El Ouahdi during the January transfer window.

A deal didn’t materialise on that occasion, and it is not yet entirely certain if Palace will go back in for the Morocco international, with other clubs also being linked.

The report mentions the likes of Lyon, Marseille, and PSV Eindhoven as potential suitors for El Ouahdi, who is expected to leave Genk.

If Palace do retain some interest in the 24-year-old, who can play out wide or at right-back, then it looks like the opportunity could be there to try to revive a deal.

Could Crystal Palace do with Zakaria El Ouahdi transfer to replace Daniel Munoz?

Zakaria El Ouahdi in action for Morocco
Zakaria El Ouahdi in action for Morocco (Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images)

The links with El Ouahdi make sense given that there’s some uncertainty over Daniel Munoz’s future at Selhurst Park.

As we’ve previously reported, the Palace right-back has been approached by Chelsea over a potential summer transfer.

Barcelona are also keeping an eye on Munoz, and if he leaves then someone like El Ouahdi could be an ideal replacement.

Munoz himself has fuelled speculation by also expressing a desire to play for a bigger club at some point.

“If you ask me, it would be a dream to play for one of these clubs, whether it’s Barcelona, ​​PSG, Real Madrid, or Manchester United,” Munoz said, as quoted by Sport Witness.

“I think I’m working towards that. I strive every day to one day attract the attention of one of these clubs, because for me, it’s a dream to get there.”

