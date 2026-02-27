Fabrizio Romano reveals big Cristiano Ronaldo plans after Almeria investment

Cristiano Ronaldo and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano reports that Cristiano Ronaldo will continue to look for opportunities to invest in clubs after he purchased a 25% stake in Spanish second division side Almeria.

The Portugal international is still going strong on the pitch with Saudi Pro League giants Al Nassr, and he’ll be one to watch at the 2026 World Cup this summer.

Still, it could be that we’ll also see more of Ronaldo expanding his business empire away from the pitch, with Romano stating that Almeria probably won’t be the last club we see the 41-year-old investing in.

“Understand Almería investment will be just the beginning for Cristiano Ronaldo’s future projects, not the only one,” Romano posted on X. “Cristiano’s keen on investing in ambitious projects and clubs if more opportunities will appear in the future.”

What next for Cristiano Ronaldo?

Ronaldo is one of the biggest names in sport, not just football, and he’s amassed tremendous wealth after a legendary playing career.

The BBC were among the outlets to recently report that Ronaldo had become the first billionaire footballer, so that surely means he’s going to put that money somewhere.

Romano has not yet named any specific clubs we could see CR7 going after, but there will undoubtedly be some Manchester United fans keeping an eye on this.

Many Red Devils supporters will be unhappy with the Glazers and with Sir Jim Ratcliffe, so perhaps Ronaldo could at some point get involved at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo is one of Man Utd’s best ever players, and he’d surely be seen as an ideal figure to come back and steer the club back in the right direction.

That’s probably a long way off at this point, but it will be something to watch if Ronaldo really takes these kinds of investments seriously and looks for even more ambitious projects in the future.