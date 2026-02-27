Liverpool manager Arne Slot during a press conference (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

David Lynch insists Liverpool are keen on signing Bayern Munich star forward Michael Olise, as they look to prepare for life without Mohamed Salah.

Michael Olise has taken his game to the next level since moving to the Bundesliga. Clubs in England have been constantly keeping tabs on him, and quite a few would love to bring him back to the Premier League. According to David Lynch via TEAMtalk, Liverpool are keen on signing the former Crystal Palace star.

While speaking about Olise’s future on Anfield Index, Lynch said, “I see Olise getting mentioned in the comments as well, and I think I’d keep an eye on that.

“That’s an interesting one. Particularly Bayern being interested in Gakpo, you know, potentially maybe something in that, but he will want to come back to the Premier League at some point, and he’s a very, very good player who Liverpool have watched for a long, long time, even pre-Palace.

“So, that’ll be an interesting one if he’s on the market.”

Olise made quite a name for himself while playing for Crystal Palace. Quite a few top clubs in England were after his signature in the summer of 2024, but Bayern Munich managed to win the race with a €60 million (then £50m) offer.

Liverpool want Michael Olise to replace Salah

The French international has taken his game to the next level since joining the German giants. In the ongoing campaign, the 24-year-old has 13 goals and 25 assists in 35 outings. Liverpool are one of the clubs that have been keeping tabs on him, and would love to bring him back.

The Reds have had him on their radar for years now, and with Mohamed Salah’s long-term future uncertain, they are looking at Olise as an ideal long-term replacement. While they would love to have him on their roster, prising him away from Bayern Munich won’t be easy.

The Reds will have to break the bank for Olise

The German club has no intentions of negotiating his departure, and with his contract running until 2029, they are in complete control of his future. A potential transfer could cost in excess of €114 million (£100m).

Despite the difficulty in securing his services, Lynch believes the 24-year-old firmly remains on FSG’s radar. More importantly, he feels the player would want to return to the Premier League at some point in his career. As things stand, however, a move this summer looks very unlikely.