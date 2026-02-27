Club have already made decision that could benefit Liverpool in pursuit of £50m transfer

Nico Schlotterbeck in action for Borussia Dortmund against Wolfsburg (Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images)

Liverpool may have been handed a boost in their rumoured £50m transfer pursuit of Borussia Dortmund centre-back Nico Schlotterbeck.

The Germany international has been on Liverpool’s radar for some time, and it seems unlikely now that Bayern Munich will be going after him.

According to Christian Falk, writing in his latest column for CF Bayern Insider, Bayern seem to have decided on a new deal for Dayot Upamecano over a potential transfer move for Schlotterbeck.

TEAMtalk have also linked Schlotterbeck with Liverpool, reporting that he could cost around £50m, and a lack of competition from Bayern should help the Reds.

Christian Falk on Nico Schlotterbeck transfer

Discussing the Schlotterbeck links with Bayern, Falk said: “They made the decision that they would look at signing a new centre-back had Dayot Upamecano not agreed on signing a new contract. But the Frenchman did put pen to paper! So, Bayern have decided on Upamecano – though not against Schlotterbeck, it should be emphasised. He would have been a sound alternative had FC Bayern needed a defender.

“So, they don’t see a situation where this topic would be brought to the table again. Even if Kim Min-jae were to leave the club, they don’t need a player like the Borussia Dortmund defender, because then you have three number one centre-backs between Jonathan Tah, Upamecano and Schlotterbeck! They would need a player behind the first-choice partnership, and this simply isn’t Nico Schlotterbeck.”

Liverpool fans will have to hope this gives their club a decent chance of landing Schlotterbeck, who looks like he could be ideal to give them a boost at the back.

Liverpool’s defensive issues

It’s been a disappointing season for LFC, who have not been solid enough with their defensive displays, conceding 35 Premier League goals so far, which is a whole ten more than Manchester City and 14 more than league leaders Arsenal.

Virgil van Dijk is not getting any younger, while Ibrahima Konate is nearing the end of his contract, so Schlotterbeck could have an important role to play in Arne Slot’s squad.

We’ll have to see if Liverpool definitely end up going for him, but it looks like there could be an opportunity there now that Bayern have secured Upamecano’s future.