Journalist claims Liverpool "in talks" with 26 G/A superstar and set to trigger clause for transfer

Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

Liverpool are in talks with the representatives of Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise as they also target RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande.

That’s according to this journalist on X, with the Reds seemingly working on a very exciting couple of moves ahead of the summer.

The X post reads: “Our high-level source at @LFC has provided us information that the club are in talks with Michael Olise’s representatives and will activate the release clause once personal terms are agreed Liverpool want to sign both Michael Olise & Yan Diomande this summer.”

Liverpool fans will hope this proves accurate, as Olise in particular could be a real game-changer of a signing for the Reds.

Michael Olise transfer would be huge for Liverpool

Olise has ten goals and 16 assists in 22 Bundesliga games so far this season, meaning he’s averaging more than one goal contribution per game.

The France international is widely regarded as one of the finest attacking players in the world at the moment, and that’s the calibre of player Liverpool need to come in as a long-term successor to Mohamed Salah.

At the same time, however, it’s surely going to be very expensive getting Olise out of Bayern, and it’s not immediately obvious that he’d be in any hurry to leave the Allianz Arena.

LFC might also find themselves without Champions League football next season, which would surely really harm their chances of landing a signing like this.

Yan Diomande could be an alternative to Michael Olise

The links with Diomande could therefore be important, as the Leipzig youngster might work well as an alternative to Olise.

The 19-year-old is not yet at Olise’s level, but he certainly looks like one of the next big things and could in some ways be an even smarter option.

We’ve seen more established names like Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz struggle at Liverpool, whereas Hugo Ekitike has been superb, so there might again be some sense in going for a profile like Diomande over Olise.