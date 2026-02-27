Bryan Mbeumo of Manchester United celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield on October 19, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Manchester United could sign Adam Wharton for £60-65 million because of a ‘gentlemen’s agreement’ with Crystal Palace.

Adam Wharton is expected to be on the move this summer, amidst interest from some of the biggest clubs in the country. Liverpool are set to rival Manchester United in the race for his signature. According to a report from TEAMtalk, the English international could be available for a bargain fee thanks to a ‘gentlemen’s agreement’ with Crystal Palace.

Adam Wharton could leave Crystal Palace this summer

Wharton has established himself as one of the best young midfielders in the Premier League with his consistent performances for the Eagles. The 22-year-old defensive midfielder has placed himself on the radar of some of the biggest clubs in the country.

While his contract at Selhurst Park runs until the summer of 2029, he could be on the move this summer. The interest in his services remains intact despite a dip in form this season. The Eagles are concerned about his form, as they believe interest from other top clubs could have altered his focus.

Crystal Palace are hoping to keep hold of him beyond this season, and they are also working on a potential renewal. However, there is a gentleman’s agreement which could allow him to join a Champions League club for £60-65 million if a new deal isn’t agreed.

Premier League duo to battle for Wharton

Liverpool and Manchester United are the biggest contenders for his signature. Wharton is quite high on the Merseyside club’s wishlist, as they look to bring in someone who can compete with Ryan Gravenberch for a place in the XI.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are looking at him as someone who can replace Casemiro in the long-run. With the Brazilian leaving the club at the end of the season, Manchester United could go all out for Wharton this summer.