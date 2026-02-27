Arne Slot gestures during Liverpool vs Brighton (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Arne Slot’s Liverpool are plotting a raid on Sporting CP to sign their Colombian striker, Luis Suarez.

The Colombian international has taken his game to the next level since joining Sporting CP last summer. He has been in sensational form in the final third, and his performances haven’t gone unnoticed. According to a report from SportsBoom, Liverpool are keen on acquiring Suarez’s services.

Manchester United wanted to sign Suarez in the summer.

Liverpool to revive their attack with Suarez

The Merseyside club forked out a fortune to revamp their attack in the last summer transfer window. While the majority of those moves have worked out to an extent, Alexander Isak has struggled to get going since moving to Anfield.

Having signed him from Newcastle United after a long-drawn transfer saga, the Reds had massive expectations from him. But injuries haven’t allowed him to settle in at his new club, and it has also forced the club to look at the market for another forward.

Liverpool have identified Sporting’s Luis Suarez as an ideal fit for their system under Arne Slot. The 28-year-old is a versatile striker who is equally effective on either foot. The Reds have been extensively scouting him ahead of a potential transfer.

His consistency in the Portuguese top flight and his “clutch” performances in high-stakes Champions League encounters have impressed their scouts. The Reds seem determined to bring the Colombian to Anfield this summer.

The Reds will have to pay €60 million for Suarez

While he is an integral part of Sporting’s plans, the Portuguese club won’t mind cashing in on him as long as their demands are met. They value him at €60 million and won’t even negotiate below that mark.

With his contract running until 2030, the Portuguese outfit are in complete control of his future. Meanwhile, the player is ready to make the jump to a club that regularly features in the Champions League, and he is seeking a salary of around €7–€9 million. The wages certainly won’t be a problem for the Merseyside club if they do step up their interest in the 27-goal striker.