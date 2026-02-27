Domenico Tedesco, Head Coach of RB Leipzig speaks with Christopher Vivell, Technical Director of RB Leipzig in 2022. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Manchester United chief Christopher Vivell is eyeing a bargain move for Sevilla midfield sensation Lucien Agoume.

While Manchester United are pushing hard to secure Champions League football for next season, they have already started planning for the summer. The Red Devils will look to revamp their midfield, and according to a report from TEAMtalk, the Premier League giants are interested in signing Sevilla’s Lucien Agoume.

Lucien Agoume is a part of Manchester United’s wishlist

Manchester United have some big plans for the summer. They are expected to at least sign two world-class midfielders this summer, with Casemiro set to leave the club and Manuel Ugarte likely to be offloaded.

While there was uncertainty around Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo’s future, the duo are expected to continue at Old Trafford as they are loving life under interim boss Michael Carrick. The Red Devils want to bring in a new defensive midfielder who can feature alongside Mainoo, and they are considering making a move for Agoume.

The Manchester-based giants have been constantly linked with the likes of Adam Wharton, Elliot Anderson and Carlos Baleba. The trio are expected to be their priority targets. However, signing them won’t be straightforward, and it would require a massive financial effort.

The Red Devils can sign Agoume for a bargain fee

As a result, they are also looking at Sevilla’s Agoume, who is set to be available for a bargain fee. Manchester United will most likely break the bank for Anderson, and they could look at the French midfield star as a cost-effective second signing to revamp their midfield.

They did make an approach to the La Liga powerhouse last summer, and quite a few people at the club continue to admire him, according to Theatre of Red. Their chief, Christopher Vivell, is the one driving their interest in the 24-year-old, who has been doing wonders for the Spanish club.

Their scouting reports label him as a midfield ‘destroyer’, and he is outperforming some of their top targets. He was valued at just £20 million (€23m / $27m) last summer. While the price has certainly gone up, he is still a value-for-money option in comparison to others.

Agoume has been linked with Arsenal as well.