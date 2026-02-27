Expert hands Manchester United boost amid transfer interest in Premier League star

Malick Thiaw in action for Newcastle against Manchester City (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly interested in Newcastle United defender Malick Thiaw, and they don’t look set to face competition from Bayern Munich.

That’s according to German journalist and transfer expert Christian Falk, who has played down the Thiaw to Bayern links in his latest column for CF Bayern Insider.

Thiaw has impressed since joining Newcastle from AC Milan last summer, and it makes sense that the Germany international is now the subject of speculation over another potential big move.

Falk says Bayern already have good options at the back, so a move for Thiaw wouldn’t make much sense for them at this stage, even if the player himself might well fancy a move back to Germany.

The reporter also stated that he’s heard about Man Utd being keen on the 24-year-old, so that might be the more concrete story for the moment.

Malick Thiaw to Manchester United could be more likely than Bayern Munich

“It is NOT TRUE: Bayern are interested in signing Malick Thiaw this summer,” Falk wrote.

“Of course, he’s an interesting player. He’s already played for the German national team, and if they’re searching for a new centre-back, Thiaw has a profile that’s of great interest.

“I know the player quite well, but at the moment, it doesn’t make any sense to bring the 24-year-old to Munich because of Jonathan Tah and Dayot Upamecano. I heard that the player himself would, of course, see a better chance of more minutes with the national side if he were to make a move back to Germany.

“But Malick Thiaw is doing very well at Newcastle, and he’s enjoying his stay there, so there’s no pressure here! I heard that Manchester United, however, do have their eye on the centre-back, so perhaps this is the more interesting transfer story at the moment!”

United could surely do well to add Thiaw to their squad as Lisandro Martinez has been quite injury-prone, while Harry Maguire is approaching the end of his contract, and others like Ayden Heaven and Matthijs de Ligt haven’t always been entirely convincing.