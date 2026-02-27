Mason Mount celebrates with his Manchester United teammates (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Manchester United attacking midfielder Mason Mount is reportedly likely to be a transfer target for Aston Villa again.

The England international has struggled with injuries since joining Man Utd from Chelsea a few years ago, and it makes sense that his future could be in some doubt.

According to Mick Brown, speaking to Football Insider, Villa were keen on Mount before and it wouldn’t be surprising if they still retained an interest in him.

It could be that Mount would play more regularly at Villa Park than he has at Old Trafford, so the move could well appeal to the 27-year-old.

Brown says he’s also heard really positive things about Mount, so even if he’s not been at his best, there’s every reason to think Villa would be tempted to try their luck with him.

Mason Mount praised and tipped for Aston Villa transfer

Discussing Mount’s future, Brown told Football Insider: “There’s going to be no shortage of interest in a player like Mount.

“He’s got a very good reputation and he’s spoken about very highly at Man United.

“Everybody I speak to says what a wonderful trainer he is, he works very hard and his general demeanour around the club and in the dressing room is good.

“That’s always good to hear if you’re looking into a player because it’s important to bring people in who have the right attitude and application.

“I’m told Aston Villa have been keen on him before and I’m sure he’s still on their radar, and then you’ve got teams like Fulham who will be looking if he is made available.”

Should Man United let Mason Mount go?

United fans will likely be divided on what to do with Mount at this stage, as he clearly hasn’t fulfilled his potential, but might still have it in him to turn things around.

With a bit more luck with his fitness, and more opportunities to show what he can do, Mount could surely have a big impact for MUFC.

There’s also the risk, of course, that Mount could revive his career at Villa, which means United strengthening one of their main top four rivals.