Sources: Manchester City insist Tottenham transfer target is "untouchable"

Savinho celebrates with his Manchester City teammates (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

I’ve spoken with my contacts today about an interesting situation developing at Manchester City, with growing uncertainty over Savinho despite him only recently signing a new contract.

Savinho, for all his potential, is struggling to make an impact at the Etihad Stadium, with just two goals and two assists in 23 appearances so far this season.

We know Tottenham showed a strong interest in the Brazilian winger last summer, with a £70m bid swiftly rejected by City. I’m told that interest from Spurs is still there, even if there haven’t been any fresh contacts or approaches made. Keep an eye on Juventus and clubs from La Liga as well.

Still, a lot of people I’ve spoken to still insist that City’s stance is crystal clear: Savinho is seen as “untouchable.” City’s sporting director Hugo Viana is apparently “convinced” of the youngster’s potential, while Pep Guardiola is determined to mould him into a world‑class winger.

Should experienced figures like Bernardo Silva depart, which is a strong possibility this summer, then the creative burden in attack is expected to fall even more heavily on Savinho’s shoulders.

His new contract, which runs until June 2031, gives City enormous leverage. Financially, the club has no need to sell, further strengthening Savinho’s position. Any potential exit would only be entertained at a starting price of £75–80 million, though insiders insist even such figures carry little weight under the current strategy.

Savinho happy at Manchester City

I’m also told that Savinho is happy at Manchester City and fully focused on continuing his journey there.

As things stand, he has not spoken with any other club or considered looking for any kind of move, with the player simply focused on ensuring he plays regularly for City and works his way into Brazil’s 2026 World Cup squad.

There’s always a chance, of course, that things could change if City are active again when it comes to strengthening in attack.

We saw Antoine Semenyo joining from Bournemouth in January, and there continue to be links with Real Madrid’s Rodrygo. I’m not personally aware of anything happening on that front right now, but it’s something that could be revisited in the summer which would then surely have an impact on Savinho’s future.