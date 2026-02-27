Manchester United flags are pictured on seats inside the stadium. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United and Newcastle United could battle it out for the signature of Inter Milan star midfielder Nicolo Barella.

Following their exit from the Champions League, Inter Milan find themselves in a difficult financial position. They might have to sanction the departure of some of their stars, and Nicolo Barella could be one of them. According to a report from Fichajes, Manchester United and Newcastle United are ready to pounce on the opportunity to sign the Italian international.

Barella has been hailed as “top class” by Jurgen Klopp. Barella has also been linked with Liverpool.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Inter Milan will have to sell Nicolo Barella

Barella has been a part of the Inter Milan setup since 2019. Not only is one of their mainstays, but the 29-year-old is also widely regarded as one of the best midfielders in world football. While he prefers playing as a central midfielder, he is capable enough to take up any role in the centre of the park.

He is one of the first names on their team sheet and still has over three years left on his deal. However, the Italian midfielder could end up parting ways with Inter Milan this summer. The early exit from the Champions League is a massive financial blow. In order to balance their books, the Serie A giants are set to part ways with their most valuable assets.

Premier League duo to battle for Barella

Barella is expected to be on the move and Inter Milan reportedly want around €70 million for their midfield general. Manchester United and Newcastle United have emerged as potential destinations. Both clubs seek more quality and depth in midfield and the 29-year-old can certainly help their cause.

The Red Devils want to bring in someone who can help better control the tempo and with Casemiro set to leave at the end of the season, Barella’s experience could come in handy. While Newcastle already have some top quality midfielders in their squad, they want to further strengthen their midfield rotation.

Both English clubs continue to closely monitor his situation. Meanwhile, Inter Milan are hoping for a bidding war between the Premier League clubs to drive up the final price.