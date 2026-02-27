Update on £50m Liverpool & Man United transfer target as clubs wowed by "special" talent

Mateus Mane in action for Wolves (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly both unsure about paying as much as £50m for the potential transfer of Wolves wonderkid Mateus Mane.

We recently reported on Liverpool leading the race for Mane, who won’t come cheap after establishing himself as one of the most exciting prospects in the country.

The information we received, however, was that clubs were unlikely to pay Wolves’ £50m asking price for the 18-year-old, and that’s now also being confirmed by reports elsewhere.

This latest update comes from Football Insider, whose report perhaps offers Wolves some hope of keeping Mane even if they get relegated at the end of this season.

Mateus Mane transfer update as Liverpool and Man United wowed by wonderkid

Football Insider suggests Liverpool and Man Utd won’t pay Wolves’ current demands for Mane, but they also state that clubs have been left amazed by his progress after scouting him in recent times.

One imagines Wolves will struggle to keep a prospect like this for much longer, so that could mean they’ll eventually have to lower their asking price.

Mane is surely already too good to be playing in the Championship, so it will be interesting to see what kind of deal can be agreed to keep him in the Premier League this summer.

Mateus Mane praised as “special” by former Wolves manager

Former Wolves boss Vitor Pereira previously spoke about how special Mane is before he’d even really burst onto the scene.

“Mane, I’m sure that he will be a surprise in England, in this league, because he’s a player with talent,” Pereira said, as quoted by Birmingham World.

“For sure, next season he’ll be in the first-team squad with us. He’s not only a talent, he’s a worker and for me, in that moment of the game, it was not just to give him the minutes. It was because I thought he could do something. He’s special.”

The England youth international has two goals and one assist in 17 Premier League games so far this season.