Newcastle want Chelsea goalkeeper Mike Penders (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have reportedly made initial contact over a potential transfer move for Chelsea’s highly-rated young goalkeeper Mike Penders.

The 20-year-old is currently on loan at Ligue 1 club Strasbourg, and faces plenty of competition for a first-team place at Stamford Bridge, so a permanent exit could make sense for him in the near future.

Newcastle could do with signing a new goalkeeper this summer, with iNews already linking them with Manchester City’s James Trafford and Brighton’s Bart Verbruggen.

Now a report from Jeunes Footeux is claiming that Newcastle are keen on Penders, and that they have already begun to lay down the groundwork for a potential deal.

The report is not that clear, however, if these initial contacts have taken place with the club or the player, but perhaps that will become clearer later.

Newcastle to make changes in goal this summer?

Newcastle could do with signing a top young ‘keeper right now, as Nick Pope is not getting any younger, while Aaron Ramsdale is only at St James’ Park on loan.

This potentially gives Eddie Howe a bit of a headache in goal, so bringing one or more of Penders, Trafford, or Verbruggen makes sense as a priority.

Penders would perhaps be more of a gamble due to not having experience in the Premier League, unlike Trafford and Verbruggen.

Still, the Belgium Under-21 international is a big prospect and his lack of opportunities at Chelsea might also mean he’s more realistically available than some other ‘keepers Newcastle might be tempted to look at.

Verbruggen is the clear first choice at Brighton, so surely won’t be available without paying big money, though Trafford could be another opportunity as he also looks like facing a struggle to establish himself as first choice with his current club.