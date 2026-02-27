Report: Newcastle United eye big-name Premier League duo to fix problem position

Bart Verbruggen has been linked with Newcastle (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are reportedly looking at two big-name Premier League goalkeepers in the form of Brighton’s Bart Verbruggen and Manchester City’s James Trafford.

The Magpies are keen to explore long-term options to replace the ageing Nick Pope this summer, and it seems Verbruggen and Trafford are among their top targets, according to iNews.

The report also makes it clear that Newcastle previously tried to sign Trafford but failed, though they’ll hope there’s a chance to make it a third time lucky this summer.

Newcastle’s goalkeeper transfer plans

Newcastle currently have Aaron Ramsdale on loan at St James’ Park and that’s another decision they have to think about.

The report from iNews states that NUFC are yet to make a final decision on making Ramsdale’s move permanent, though it’s suggested that his wages could be an issue.

It therefore surely makes sense for Newcastle to look at the likes of Verbruggen and Trafford ahead of the summer.

Trafford in particular seems likely to be available after a difficult first season at Man City, where he’s had to make do with being a backup in Pep Guardiola’s squad.

James Trafford’s Manchester City woes

Trafford initially looked like he’d surely be joining City to be their new number one, and he started a few games in the Premier League early on in the 2025/26 campaign.

However, the 23-year-old wasn’t entirely convincing, particularly in a home defeat to Tottenham, and Gianluigi Donnarumma later ended up moving to the Etihad Stadium.

Trafford would surely be tempted by a move to Newcastle if they could guarantee him the number one spot, which seems likely.

Verbruggen, meanwhile, has impressed at Brighton and will surely be one of their next big sales in the near future.

The Dutch shot-stopper looks like he has it in him to move up to a higher level, and if Newcastle don’t get him this summer then it seems only a matter of time before another big club tries their luck.