11 G/A Man United transfer target keen on Premier League transfer, claims expert

Said El Mala of FC Koln (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Manchester United may be in luck as it seems that FC Koln sensation Said El Mala is keen on a potential transfer to the Premier League.

According to Christian Falk in his latest CF Bayern Insider column, El Mala doesn’t necessarily look like someone Bayern Munich are going to pay big money for at the moment.

And in any case, the 19-year-old winger could be more likely to move to England instead, with Falk naming Brighton as one possible destination for him.

Still, we’ve also seen El Mala linked with Liverpool by the Daily Mail and with Manchester United by German outlet Bild.

Said El Mala transfer latest from Christian Falk

Discussing the current situation with El Mala, Falk said: “It is TRUE: Said El Mala is interested in a move to the Premier League. He loves the league, he loves the country. It would be a good option to go to Brighton also. The Seagulls have had offers for him previously. But if he has a chance to get to a club at a higher level in the Premier League, this would also be very interesting!

“At this point, we have Bayern Munich at the table, who are also searching in this position. El Mala is a relatively inexpensive solution. He’s a player who could be a future Germany international, so it’s a very interesting transfer. However, I don’t think Bayern Munich will do anything crazy to try and sign the teenager. The FC Köln winger’s playing style isn’t a perfect fit for FC Bayern because he needs space. He’s very fast, which is why Bayern are keeping an eye on the situation.

“The reigning Bundesliga champions currently have an agreement with FC Köln that if there is any suspicion of an offer coming from elsewhere, they’ll have the right of first refusal. Then they can discuss internally if they want to make a concrete move, with a lot of money going to FC Köln. I’m sure Said El Mala will get his transfer this summer because he’s currently far too good of a player to even be sitting on the bench at FC Köln. He’s not always in the starting-XI and that’s why he’s a little disappointed.”

Said El Mala’s recent form

El Mala has an impressive eight goals and three assists in the Bundesliga so far this season despite not always being an automatic starter for his current club.

The teenager could surely flourish with better players around him, and it looks like there’s room for someone like him at Man United right now.

The Red Devils have recently let the likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Anthony, Marcus Rashford, and Jadon Sancho leave, signing an entire new front three of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, and Benjamin Sesko last summer.

Cunha hasn’t been that consistent, however, so El Mala could be another good option for MUFC to have in their front three.

Liverpool, meanwhile, could also do well to snap up this talent as they look in need of a long-term replacement for the ageing Mohamed Salah, whose form has really tailed off this season.