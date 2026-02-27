James Maddison of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates scoring. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Niko Kovac has been linked with a move away from Borussia Dortmund, and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in him.

According to a report from BILD, there is strong interest from the English club, and they could look to appoint him as their next manager. Tottenham have brought in Igor Tudor as the interim manager, and he is likely to be replaced in the summer.

Tottenham are also keen on Cesc Fabregas.

Niko Kovac is in demand

The 54-year-old German manager is being looked at as a long-term option for the North London club. Tottenham have already made contact regarding a potential move. However, Manchester United have also shown interest in the German manager. It will be interesting to see if Spurs can get the deal done.

They need someone who can help them compete at the highest level, and Kovac could be an interesting acquisition. He has shown his quality in Germany, and the opportunity to manage the Premier League could be exciting for him.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund have no plans to let him leave, and they are hoping to keep him at the club for now. His contract with the German club expires in 2027, and it will be interesting to see if they are prepared to offer him an extension.

Kovac could fancy a move

The 54-year-old manager has proven himself in Germany, and this could be the right time for him to take on a new challenge. The move to the Premier League will be tempting for him. It would be a step up in his career, and he would get to manage an ambitious club with more resources.

Tottenham have a quality team, and they could challenge for trophies with a few intelligent additions in the summer. It remains to be seen whether they can get a deal for Kovac across the line.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are also looking for a long-term alternative to Michael Carrick. It will be interesting to see if they decide to move for the German. Kovac has a 51% win rate in his career, and it remains to be seen whether he can make his mark in English football.