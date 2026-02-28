Watch: Hugo Ekitike’s brilliant touch sets up Alexis Mac Allister’s stunning volley

[Photo via Screengrab/ Premier League Production]

Alexis Mac Allister has scored Liverpool’s third goal of the first half, with a brilliant volley past the West Ham goalkeeper.

Liverpool’s mastery of the dead ball has been on full display at Anfield this afternoon, as the Reds stormed to a 3-0 first-half lead against West Ham.

In a clinical opening 45 minutes, Arne Slot’s side proved exactly why they currently lead the Premier League table for goals scored from set-pieces.

The scoring opened early through Hugo Ekitike. After an initial corner delivery was headed clear by the Hammers’ defense, Ryan Gravenberch showed great composure to play the ball for the Frenchman, who made no mistake in slotting home to settle the home crowd.

West Ham grew into the game after conceding and while they looked threatening in attack, it wasn’t long before Liverpool’s lead was doubled.

Dominik Szoboszlai, whose delivery has been a revelation this season, whipped a corner into the heart of the box. Virgil van Dijk rose above a sea of defenders, expertly guiding the ball into the back of the net to make it 2-0.

Alexis Mac Allister goal vs West Ham

The highlight of the half, however, arrived just moments before the interval.

Mohamed Salah swung in a corner that was flicked toward the back post by Van Dijk. Ekitike, showing great awareness, produced a delicate touch to tee the ball up perfectly for Alexis Mac Allister.

The World Cup winner didn’t hesitate, meeting the dropping ball with a sensational first-time volley that screamed past the goalkeeper. It was a goal of pure technical quality, punctuating a dominant half of football.

Watch the goal below:

Liverpool form in 2026 has improved

This performance comes at a crucial time for the Reds.

Following a turbulent first half of the 2025/26 campaign, Liverpool’s form in 2026 has seen a marked improvement.

Currently sitting in 6th place and level on points with Chelsea, the Merseysiders are locked in a high-stakes battle with the Blues and Manchester United to salvage their season.

With five Champions League slots potentially up for grabs this year, Slot’s men are desperate to climb into that top four bracket to ensure elite European football returns to Anfield.

If they can maintain this level of set-piece efficiency and clinical finishing, a late-season surge remains very much on the cards.