(Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images)

Liverpool recorded a dominating 5-2 win over West Ham on Saturday, marking their fourth consecutive victory across all competitions.

The result signals a remarkable turn in form for Arne Slot’s side after a challenging and inconsistent first half of the season.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Goals from Hugo Ekitike, Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo, Alexis Mac Allister and Jeremie Frimpong ensured the Reds kept their Champions League ambitions firmly on track.

Alexis Mac Allister explains reason behind Liverpool gaining momentum

Speaking to BBC’s Match of the Day following the emphatic win, midfielder Alexis Mac Allister highlighted that time and mutual understanding have been the catalysts for their recent success.

“Now that we’ve spent some time together, things are easier for us; we understand each other,” he explained.

“The last four or five months is when teams show what they can do. That’s what we want. We know how important it is to qualify for the Champions League for the club and us as a team.”

The Argentine international, who scored a stunning volley to make it 3-0 before half-time, emphasised that the squad is finding its rhythm at the most critical juncture of the campaign.

Liverpool have regained form in 2026

The statistics reflect a side that has become increasingly difficult to beat since the turn of the year.

In 14 games across all competitions in 2026, Liverpool have recorded 8 wins, 4 draws, and only 2 defeats.

This run has seen them climb to fifth in the Premier League table, currently level on points with fourth-placed Manchester United.

Liverpool need to continue momentum to secure Champions League football

Despite the five-goal haul against the Hammers, the race for the top four remains razor-thin.

With Aston Villa just three points ahead in third and Chelsea breathing down their necks, consistency is key, with no room for complacency.

If the Reds can maintain this scoring touch and the tactical “understanding” Mac Allister referenced, a return to Europe’s elite competition looks increasingly likely.