Sources: Arsenal eye Premier League duo as £30m star could seal transfer to Euro giants

Arsenal's Ben White and Jurrien Timber (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are in the market for a new right-back this summer, with European clubs showing an interest in signing Gunners defender Ben White.

As first reported in my exclusive here for the Daily Briefing, there are three main names emerging as targets for Arsenal in the right-back position.

The Gunners’ preference is thought to be the technically gifted young Spaniard Ivan Fresneda from Sporting Lisbon, but there are two Premier League stars on the club’s radar as well.

Those are Brentford’s Michael Kayode and Newcastle’s Tino Livramento, though there have not yet been concrete talks over these deals.

Arsenal’s search for a new right-back and what it means for Ben White

White is currently only focused on the rest of the season with Arsenal, but it’s no surprise that clubs are keeping an eye on his situation.

Although I cannot yet name specific teams possibly keen on him, I’ve been made aware that he has admirers across Europe and is valued at around £30m.

Fresneda currently looks like the best fit to replace White, with Arsenal having looked closely at him before.

The 21-year-old has gone on to improve during his time at Sporting and he looks an ideal fit for what AFC are looking for as someone to compete with Jurrien Timber for a place in Mikel Arteta’s starting line up.

Many Gooners would surely be disappointed to see White leave, but he’s struggled for playing time this season, starting only 13 matches in all competitions.

Who should Arsenal sign at right-back?

While Fresneda looks a fine stylistic fit for Arsenal, it’s not yet clear if they’ll definitely go for him as some may well feel they’d do better to opt for Premier League-proven players like Kayode or Livramento.

Kayode has been hugely impressive at Brentford, and the Bees are a club that tend to cash in on their star names fairly often.

Livramento might be trickier to get done as Newcastle surely don’t need to sell and would ask for very big money to do so.