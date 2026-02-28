This "unbelievable" star a better option than Sandro Tonali for Arsenal, says ex-Gunner

Sandro Tonali celebrates a goal for Newcastle (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Former Arsenal star Anders Limpar has suggested that the Gunners don’t need to sign Sandro Tonali as they already have such superb options in midfield.

Tonali was linked with Arsenal back in January, with the Athletic reporting on the Italy international being offered to the north London giants.

It could be that we’ll see Arsenal coming back in for Tonali at some point, but Limpar is unsure it’s the kind of deal the club need to be focusing on.

Mikel Arteta has mainly used Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi as his first-choice midfield pairing this season, and they’ve both performed really well.

There’s also Christian Norgaard as a reliable backup option, and Limpar actually singled him out for praise.

Arsenal told they don’t need Sandro Tonali

Discussing the Tonali links, Limpar made it clear he thinks Arteta already has all the midfielders he needs, including Norgaard as a highly reliable backup option.

“I am not sure if Sandro Tonali can add anything to the midfield,” Limpar told SpilXperten.

“We have Zubimendi, Declan Rice and even Merino who will come back. We have Norgaard who is unbelievable as well.

“Should they splash the cash for a player like Tonali? He would be number five. He is a hell of a player, but I am not sure he would strengthen Arsenal.

“If Norgaard plays regularly and is trusted by the manager, he is going to be unbelievable for Arsenal, but he is not playing because Zubimendi and Rice are playing amazingly.

“The midfield is not a spot where Arsenal needs a new player. They have five world class players, so Tonali wouldn’t fit in. In my opinion we shouldn’t buy him.”

Arsenal’s summer transfer plans

Fabrizio Romano has spoken this week about Arsenal targeting a midfielder as one of their three main priorities for the summer, so that could mean Tonali is one of the names they’ll consider.

The Gunners are also after a winger and a young right-back to bolster their squad.

We have more information on that here, with Ben White’s future also looking like something to watch out for in the months ahead.