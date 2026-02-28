Talks held: Barcelona working on signing €45m Arsenal star in deal that impacts Man Utd

Gabriel Martinelli tying his laces (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Barcelona are reportedly already in talks with intermediaries over a potential transfer move for Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The Brazil international has not always been a regular starter for the Gunners this season, and it seems he could now be open to leaving the Emirates Stadium.

That’s according to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, which states some initial contacts have taken place over bringing the €45m-rated Martinelli to Barca, where he’d be given a key role.

This could be an issue for Manchester United, however, as Marcus Rashford is currently on loan at Barcelona for this season.

Gabriel Martinelli transfer to Barcelona and what it could mean for Marcus Rashford

Although Martinelli can play a variety of positions, he’s arguably best suited to playing as a left-sided forward like Rashford.

So far, Rashford has performed well for Hansi Flick’s side during his loan spell from Man Utd, but it’s hard to see him and Martinelli fitting into the same team.

United will be desperate to sell Rashford permanently after this loan stint, but that will be harder if Barcelona decide to go for Martinelli instead.

Arsenal could sell Gabriel Martinelli amid winger links

Martinelli leaving Arsenal perhaps makes sense following Fabrizio Romano’s report that the north London giants are looking at signing a new winger this summer.

Speaking on YouTube recently, Romano said that a winger was a key target for Arsenal this summer, along with a midfielder and a right-back.

Although Romano did not name any specific names, it would surely make sense for AFC to look for an upgrade on the likes of Martinelli and the ageing Leandro Trossard on that left-hand side.

On the other flank, Arsenal already have star player Bukayo Saka and a very capable backup in the form of Noni Madueke, while youngsters Ethan Nwaneri and Max Dowman can also play there.

One name to keep an eye on could be AC Milan star Rafael Leao, with Football Transfers recently reporting on the Portugal international being a target for Arsenal.