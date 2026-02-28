Details of Chelsea's internal feelings amid star player's transfer links with Man United

Cole Palmer celebrates with his Chelsea teammates (Photo by Jasper Wax/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly feeling confident internally about keeping Cole Palmer and other star players despite poor financial results.

Palmer has been hugely important for Chelsea and there has recently been some speculation about the England international possibly leaving Stamford Bridge.

Originally from Manchester, having joined Chelsea from Manchester City, there has been speculation from the Sun about him being keen to move back up north.

Still, according to the Evening Standard, Chelsea feel confident of keeping Palmer despite potential pressure of huge losses.

Cole Palmer has been linked with Manchester United

It remains to be seen if Palmer would realistically go back and play regularly at Man City, but there have been some interesting links with Manchester United.

The 23-year-old’s friend, Manchester-based rapper Tunde, has recently been quoted by Goal as saying he’s going to try to lure the player to Old Trafford and strongly hinted he’s a Man Utd fan.

The Red Devils would surely love to make a marquee signing like this to bolster their attacking options, especially as Bruno Fernandes isn’t getting any younger and might soon need replacing.

Still, CFC seem optimistic about their chances of keeping Palmer, so this story currently seems unlikely to really go anywhere.

Chelsea’s financial problems explained

As noted in the Evening Standard’s report, ‘Chelsea suffered the highest pre-tax losses in the history of English football in the 2024-25 season’.

The west London giants have spent huge sums on new players under their current owners, and this has apparently led to pre-tax losses of £355m.

The report makes it clear, however, that Chelsea themselves dispute these figures, which have come from UEFA.

It seems the Blues see this as a bit of a one-off and are therefore not expecting it to put them under pressure to sell their star players like Palmer.