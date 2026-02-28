Chelsea keen to open talks with star duo over new contracts with significant pay increase

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior (Photo by Justin Setterfield, George Wood/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly keen to open talks with star duo Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo over new contracts with significant pay rises.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The Blues have faced interest in Fernandez and Caicedo from Real Madrid, though they’re now keen to ensure they keep the pair, with Los Blancos seemingly looking elsewhere, according to TEAMtalk.

Chelsea fans will surely be hoping talks over new deals for Fernandez and Caicedo go well, as they look like two hugely important parts of this current project.

It’s not been the best period for Chelsea under their current owners, despite getting back into the Champions League and winning major silverware in the form of the Europa Conference League and the Club World Cup last year.

Most CFC supporters, however, will be keen to see their club challenging for the Premier League title again, but there’s not much evidence so far that their current transfer policy is working.

Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo have been two big success stories of this Chelsea project

There can be no doubt, however, that for all the BlueCo signings that have failed to live up to their potential, the deals for Fernandez and Caicedo have proven hugely successful.

The Argentina international and Ecuador international are among the best players in the world in their position, and keeping them is surely key to helping this project move forward.

It’s easy to see why Real Madrid would have been interested in them, but it now looks like the west Londoners don’t need to worry as much about the Spanish giants.

Real Madrid looking elsewhere for midfielders

TEAMtalk go on to say that Real are looking at other midfield targets, such as Paris Saint-Germain star Vitinha.

The report also suggests some possible bad news for Liverpool, with Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai also named as options they’re considering.

If Chelsea finish above Liverpool in the Premier League this season and beat them to a Champions League spot then that would certainly make this saga very interesting.