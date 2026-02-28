(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace and Everton have reportedly been alerted to the availability of KRC Genk’s rising star Zakaria El Ouahdi, with the Belgian club setting a firm valuation for the defender.

According to reports from Africa Foot, the Moroccan international is expected to leave Genk this summer as he seeks a new challenge in one of Europe’s major leagues.

Crystal Palace and Everton eyeing Zakaria El Ouahdi

The 24-year-old right-back has emerged as a primary target for several ambitious clubs.

While Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart and Eredivisie giants PSV Eindhoven are closely monitoring his situation, the Premier League pair of Crystal Palace and Everton have shown “real interest” in bringing him to England.

Genk have reportedly slapped a €15 million (£12.5 million) price tag on the defender.

El Ouahdi has already informed the club’s management of his desire to move on at the end of the current campaign.

While he reportedly received a lucrative offer from the Russian league, the player is said to be prioritizing a “coherent sporting project” over financial gain, with the Premier League viewed as an ideal destination for his development.

Who is Zakaria El Ouahdi?

Zakaria El Ouahdi has enjoyed a breakout period in Belgium, establishing himself as one of the most dynamic full-backs in the Jupiler Pro League.

Known for his tactical discipline and ability to transition rapidly from defense to attack, he has become a mainstay in the Genk lineup since joining from RWDM in 2023.

This season has been particularly productive for the Moroccan, who has registered several goals and assists from his defensive berth.

Club Appearances Goals Assists KRC Genk 97 15 9 RWDM Brussels 56 8 5 Total 153 23 14

Zakaria El Ouahdi – Career stats by club – via Transfermarkt

His performances have been a key reason for Genk’s competitive showing in domestic and European competitions.

On the international stage, El Ouahdi was a standout performer for Morocco’s U23 side, helping them secure a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Although he narrowly missed out on the squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, his primary objective remains cementing a place in the senior Moroccan national team ahead of the 2026 World Cup.