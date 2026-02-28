(Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

Leeds United have reportedly sent a clear message to potential suitors: Jaka Bijol will not be leaving Elland Road on the cheap.

The Slovenian international has become a cornerstone of Daniel Farke’s defense, and the club is prepared to demand a significant return should they decide to cash in this summer.

Leeds to ask for big money for Jaka Bijol

Speaking on the Football Insider’s Transfer Insider podcast, transfer expert Pete O’Rourke highlighted the defender’s growing reputation.

Describing Bijol as a “monster at centre-back,” he emphasised the player’s physical prowess and dominance in the air as key factors behind his rising stock.

Leeds secured Bijol’s services from Udinese last summer for what now looks like a bargain fee of approximately £15 million.

However, after a string of commanding performances that have helped Leeds move toward Premier League safety, his valuation has skyrocketed.

O’Rourke explained: “Bijol is a monster at centre-back, loves the physical side of the game, very good in the aerial challenges as well.

“I think Leeds right now, if they stay up, which is looking positive for them, they’ll be keen to keep hold of their best players and build on what they have achieved this season.

“Bijol was a bit of a snip at £15million from Udinese. It would take big money to even consider Leeds letting him move on anytime soon.”

Liverpool linked with surprise move for Bijol

The firm stance from Leeds comes amid intensifying rumors linking the 27-year-old with a move to Liverpool.

Arne Slot is reportedly scouring the market for defensive reinforcements, with uncertainty surrounding the future of Ibrahima Konate at Anfield and having missed out on top target Marc Guehi.

Bijol has quickly adapted to the rigors of English football, putting in standout displays against the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United.

His ability to handle the “physical side of the game” has made him a primary target for clubs looking for a proven, battle-hardened center-half.

With a contract running until 2030, Leeds hold all the cards in any potential negotiations.

While Liverpool may see Bijol as an alternative to more expensive targets, they will likely have to still break the bank to convince Leeds to part with their defensive talisman.