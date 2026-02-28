Price set: Liverpool demand €100m for star player but he's open to major transfer

Liverpool FC logo on flag (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool reportedly want as much as €100m to sell Cody Gakpo this summer as he’s emerging as a transfer target for Atletico Madrid.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

And perhaps worryingly for the Reds, it seems Gakpo is tempted by the prospect of a move like this one, which would allow him to become more of a key player.

That’s according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, who also add that the Netherlands international might also favour playing in La Liga over the Premier League at this stage of his career.

Gakpo has mostly done quite well for Liverpool, but he’s also been a tad inconsistent and might well flourish if he moves to a different league with a less frantic and demanding playing style.

Cody Gakpo transfer saga could get complicated

It seems Gakpo could be keen to leave Liverpool if the right offer comes along, with Atletico certainly looking like a good opportunity for the 26-year-old.

However, LFC want to keep Gakpo, and it’s hard to see anyone in their right mind paying as much as €100m for the former PSV man.

Gakpo has seven goals and four assists for Liverpool so far this season, which doesn’t exactly scream ‘€100m player’ by any stretch of the imagination.

If anything, the Merseyside giants would probably do well to consider offers for Gakpo if there is indeed interest.

Were Liverpool to lower their price a bit, they could probably make decent money from selling someone who wouldn’t even be that hard to replace.

Liverpool linked with Cody Gakpo upgrades

Recent transfer rumours have seen Liverpool linked with some exciting attacking talents who’d surely be major upgrades on Gakpo.

Michael Olise has been described as one to keep an eye on by David Lynch via TEAMtalk, while Yan Diomande has also been linked with Liverpool by Christian Falk via CF Bayern Insider.

Olise has been a world class performer for Bayern, and also has Premier League experience, while Diomande looks like an exciting young talent who, at 19 years of age, can still improve, whereas Gakpo may already be more or less at the peak of his powers.