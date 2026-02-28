Euro giants to try again to sign Liverpool star whose asking price will fall this summer

Curtis Jones celebrates with his Liverpool teammates (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones is reportedly expected to be a transfer target for Inter Milan again this summer after they first looked at him in January.

The 25-year-old has been a key player for the Reds, but without usually being an automatic starter, so it could make sense for him to think about his future this summer.

Jones is coming towards the final year of his contract and this will likely see his asking price fall soon, with Inter seemingly keen to take advantage, according to Corriere dello Sport.

Liverpool fans won’t be too keen on the club letting Jones go, but this certainly seems like a story to watch due to his contract situation and role in Arne Slot’s team.

Curtis Jones could be a key player for Inter Milan

Jones is a slightly underrated part of this LFC squad, and he seems like a player whose career could really take off in Serie A.

The England international will surely look at former Chelsea players like Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Christian Pulisic, and Fikayo Tomori at AC Milan, who have all done well at the San Siro despite not previously being key players at Stamford Bridge.

It probably wouldn’t be easy for Jones to leave Anfield after spending his entire career so far with his boyhood club, but Inter could be a good destination for him and it looks like he’s just at the right moment of his career to try a new challenge.

Corriere dello Sport’s report also suggests that Jones could be a key target for Inter amid some uncertainty over Davide Frattesi’s future.

It’s not yet clear if Frattesi will leave the San Siro, but if he does then Jones could be an ideal replacement for him in the Nerazzuri midfield.