Michael Carrick hands surprise career lifeline to Manchester United star

Michael Carrick applauds the Manchester United fans (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United interim manager Michael Carrick has hinted at a possible new contract for Harry Maguire despite him being close to becoming a free agent.

The experienced England international has worked his way back into being a key player for the Red Devils, and it may now be that the veteran centre-back will be handed a surprise career lifeline at Old Trafford.

Carrick is clearly a big fan of Maguire, with the Guardian quoting him as praising the former Leicester City man and suggesting he hopes that will be more to come from him at United.

Michael Carrick on Harry Maguire

When asked about Maguire in his press conference yesterday, Carrick appeared to open the door for the 32-year-old to perhaps extend his stay with the club.

This would have seemed unimaginable not that long ago, but it seems far to say that Maguire has done really well to re-establish himself as an important part of this squad and a real leader on and off the pitch.

“Harry’s an impressive character. He’s had a great career so far, hopefully there’s a lot more to come,” Carrick said.

“The journey and the experiences that he’s had, certainly since he’s been here and with England as well, showed exactly what he is. I think we all know the player that he is and what he’s capable of doing.

“The other night [against Everton] I thought he was fantastic. Experience helps. His attributes help, and his character. His willingness to put himself out there. He’s really impressive at his age and he’s been really important for us.”

Harry Maguire transfer interest ahead of the summer

Maguire may still end up staying at Man Utd, but if he doesn’t he will surely have plenty of suitors coming in for him this summer.

It’s not often players of this kind of quality and experience become available on free transfers, so one imagines he won’t be available for that long.

We’ve previously reported on Chelsea being surprise suitors for Maguire, while the likes of West Ham and Everton could also be teams to watch.

MUFC could do well, however, to keep Maguire for a bit longer as he’s finally showing how important he can be after some early struggles when he first joined the club.