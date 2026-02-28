Manchester United given verdict over potential £80m transfer from PL rivals

Malick Thiaw in action for Newcastle, and Man United logo
Malick Thiaw has been linked with Manchester United (Photo by Michael Regan, Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Manchester United have not been given much hope of sealing the transfer of Newcastle United central defender Malick Thiaw.

The Germany international has shone during his first season at St James’ Park after a summer move from AC Milan, and it seems that the Magpies are unsurprisingly keen to keep him.

That’s despite rumours about Man United showing an interest in Thiaw, whose value may now be as high as £80m, according to the Telegraph.

This sounds like a bit of a blow for the Red Devils, who could do with a defensive signing of Thiaw’s calibre, but who will likely have to look elsewhere instead.

Malick Thiaw in action for Newcastle United
Malick Thiaw in action for Newcastle United (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Newcastle need to avoid selling Malick Thiaw and other star players

The Telegraph’s report also looks at the other big names in this Newcastle squad who seem to be facing some uncertainty ahead of the summer.

Thiaw is alongside other star players such as Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, and Anthony Gordon in attracting interest from bigger clubs.

However, it seems Newcastle’s chances of selling Thiaw aren’t seen as that high, with the 24-year-old impressing in his first season and not someone the club would want to lose that quickly.

After losing Alexander Isak to Liverpool last summer it generally seems Newcastle are now eager to avoid losing more big names.

NUFC also have high asking prices for the likes of Tonali and Guimaraes, so fans of the club will hope this puts off any prospective buyers.

It will also be interesting to see how Thiaw continues to develop, as if he has another strong season it’s surely only going to get harder and harder to keep hold of him.

