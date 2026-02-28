Jarrod Bowen celebrates with his West Ham teammates (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly one of the clubs on alert as Jarrod Bowen’s future at West Ham United is described as being ‘very open’.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The England international makes sense as one of the big names who could leave the London Stadium if West Ham end up getting relegated to the Championship by the end of this campaign.

With the Hammers currently sitting in 18th place after a poor season, it’s no surprise Bowen views his future as uncertain, and that clubs like Man Utd and Tottenham are emerging as suitors, as reported by TEAMtalk.

Bowen has been a key player for West Ham down the years, and he’s surely too good to be dropping down to play into the Championship.

Could Jarrod Bowen strengthen Manchester United?

Some Red Devils fans might favour a more glamorous name to strengthen their attack this summer, but Bowen looks like a good potential opportunity on the market.

The 29-year-old is a proven Premier League performer, and has always done well despite having a largely mediocre team around him at West Ham.

With eight goals in 27 league games so far this season, and a total of 82 goals in 267 appearances for WHUFC, it’s easy to imagine Bowen being able to do even better at a bigger club.

Bowen 2025/26 form Games Goals Assists West Ham (PL) 27 8 3

Man United still need more depth in attack

United made a lot of changes to their attack last summer, bringing in an entire new front three in the form of Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, and Matheus Cunha while the likes of Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho, and Alejandro Garnacho all left Old Trafford.

There is surely room for someone like Bowen to come in and add more depth, with the former Hull City man capable of playing on either flank or as a central striker.

It will be interesting to see how this develops if West Ham do go down, as there’ll surely be interest from other Premier League clubs in what could be a competitive race for Bowen’s signature this summer.