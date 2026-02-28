New figure masterminding key tactic for Manchester United under Michael Carrick

Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans, and Michael Carrick (Photo by Shaun Botterill, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s interim manager Michael Carrick seems to be benefiting from the work of the coaches he’s brought in, particularly Jonny Evans.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL CAUGHTOFFSIDE APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Evans retired from playing at the end of last season after a second spell at Man Utd, and he took on a role as as head of loans and pathways at Old Trafford last summer.

Following the sacking of Ruben Amorim, however, Evans has been back on the coaching staff for the Red Devils, and he’s having a particular impact with his work on the team’s set-pieces.

That’s according to the Telegraph, who state that Evans masterminded the well-worked corner routine for the opening goal in the recent win over Tottenham.

Jonny Evans playing a key role under Michael Carrick

The report goes into a lot of depth about Carrick’s impact since replacing Amorim, and it seems the fact that he delegates to his coaches is one important detail.

When Amorim was in charge, it seems his younger staff were a little quiet and hesitant to speak up, but Carrick seems content to be challenged by the likes of Evans and Jonathan Woodgate.

It’s also increasingly clear how important set-pieces are now in the modern game, so if Evans can continue to help United in that area it could be crucial for closing the gap on the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal.

What else has changed at Manchester United?

It seems Carrick’s training sessions are also a bit shorter, as are team meetings, while players have appreciated time off on Sundays.

This seems to have gone a long way to improving the mood at the club, and it’s easy to see that when the team generally looks a lot happier with the way they’re performing on the pitch.

A lot of that is obviously down to tactics, with Carrick reverting to using a back four and putting Kobbie Mainoo back into the starting line up.

But it seems there is also important work going on behind the scenes to lift the team, with former players like Evans also clearly having a key role as this looks like a team with more of an identity again.