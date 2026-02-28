New VAR rules & time wasting limits brought in for 2026 World Cup

Referee checking the VAR screen during a Premier League match (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

There will reportedly be a number of new VAR rules in place for the upcoming 2026 World Cup, as reported by BBC Sport.

Football fans everywhere now will be familiar with referees consulting the pitch-side screen to take a closer look at key incidents during games.

It’s not been the most popular addition to the sport, but it seems it’s not going anywhere, with the technology now set to be consulted for even more incidents.

As explained by BBC Sport’s report, ‘Corners and second yellow cards will be added to the scope of the video assistant referee (VAR) for this summer’s World Cup.’

Other rule changes for the 2026 World Cup

The report also explains that there will be new rules in place to cut down on time wasting by teams to ensure games flow more quickly.

This will be achieved by countdowns on goal kicks, throw-ins, and substitutions, which have so often been taken slowly by teams if they’re protecting a narrow lead late in games.

Having said that, one main criticism of VAR is that it slows games down, and it’s now only going to be even more involved than before, so it’s hard to see how this will be a net positive when it comes to enjoying a fast-paced game.

New offside to be trialled

BBC Sport’s report also explains that other new rules will be trialled soon, including Arsene Wenger’s recommended new offside law.

This would require clear ‘daylight’ between an attacker and the last defender, with the current law often criticised due to goals being chalked off just by virtue of a player being just millimetres ahead of an opponent, barely gaining any meaningful advantage at all.

There will also be consultations on measures to stop players covering their mouths after the recent incident involving Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior and Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni.